Tyler woman dies after stabbing in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Tyler woman died after a stabbing in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at a mobile home park on Aug. 14 around 9:45 p.m. at 13025 Hwy 64 W. They received a call that a brother and sister had stabbed each other at this location.

When deputies made it to the scene they saw a man and woman outside of a home. They had “a large amount of blood on them,” said the sheriff’s office.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Courtney Davis, of Tyler and the man was 40-year-old Michael Davis.

Authorities had to physically separate the man from the woman, so they could provide aid to her.

A deputy started CPR on Courtney until UT Health EMS paramedics arrived. She later succumbed to her injuries. Michael was taken to UT Health to be treated for minor injuries.

Smith County Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators also arrived at the scene, spoke to witnesses and processed the crime scene.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Mitch Shamburger was there for the inquest. He ordered an autopsy and requested for the body to be taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

Michael Davis was taken into custody for Interference with Public Duties. He was also booked into the Smith County Jail.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and they will share more information when it becomes available.