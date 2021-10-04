Tyler woman dies in Nashville after losing control of Lime scooter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) – A Tyler woman was killed late Sunday night after she lost control of a Lime scooter in downtown Nashville.

Local police reported that 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady was riding a Lime scooter on 3rd Avenue at Symphony Place.

Lovelady lost control of the scooter and crashed into the rear tires of a moving semi-tractor heading in the opposite direction.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details are available as of this writing.

It’s unclear if anyone else from the East Texas area was with her in Nashville.

