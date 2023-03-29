TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott recently reappointed a Tyler woman to the state Dental Review Board.

Amanda Richardson is a registered dental hygienist, professor and instructional designer at Tyler Junior College. She is a member of the American Dental Education Association, East Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association and the American Dental Hygienists’ Association.

She got her associate degree in Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from Tyler Junior College, a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from Texas Women’s University and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from the University of Texas at Tyler.

The Texas Dental Review Board serves on “informal settlement conference panels” to decide “whether an informal disposition of a contested case against a license holder is appropriate and make recommendations for the disposition of the complaint or allegation.”