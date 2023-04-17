TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman won a new award that recognizes leadership and service to children and families in Texas.

It’s the new Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s (THHSC) Shining Star Award for their Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Tyler WIC director Tecora Smith was named the winner as she oversees 21 clinics in East Texas and serves approximately 25,000 residents with low income.

“Just to be able to receive an award for the work that we do every day as leaders and innovators. was just I would say exciting, but I was really honored,” said Smith.

According to the THHSC website, this Shining Star award is the first of its kind and recognizes exceptional leadership, service and dedication to children and families served by Texas WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Smith has won a lot of awards but this recognition is not planned to be an annual award.