SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Sunday Oct. 23.

Kelsey Frazier, 28, was at the Marlin Unit in Marlin, Texas near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Frazier was sentenced in March of 2021 after she pleaded guilty to leaving an 11-month-old girl in her bathroom closet for three hours.

The case was prosecuted in the 241st District Court in Smith County.