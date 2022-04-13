SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman from Tyler was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of her husband.

Debbie Bryant, 57, confessed to and was arrested for shooting her husband, 58-year-old Allen Ferguson in early 2020. Authorities said that they received a call early in the morning from a woman saying her husband had been shot.

Officers went to the residence at 617 Maxwell and found Ferguson with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition on a Tuesday where he later died that Friday.

Bryant was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after her confession, but when Ferguson died, her charge was upgraded to murder, according to judicial records. Her bond was increased to $500,000 from $250,000.