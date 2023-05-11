TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Katelynn Schengeli, 27, pleaded guilty to endangering her four children and providing them with living conditions officials said were “extremely inadequate for children.”

Schengeli and the children’s father Corey Evans, who case for similar charges is currently ongoing, were arrested in 2021 after their 8-year-old called police and said his mother was unresponsive.

Law enforcement said at the time of their arrests that when EMS and deputies arrived at the scene Schengeli was responsive and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

EMS told deputies they saw an 11-month-old infant screaming in a crib near Schengeli’s bed, the infant was covered in feces and 4-year-old twin girls were found locked inside of a room with a large safe blocking the door.

Officials said one of the twins was screaming and begged deputies for water and the other was sleeping on the floor next to a dirty diaper without clothes.

The children were removed from the home and placed in a safe environment. Schengeli and Evans were indicted on March 3, 2022 on four counts of child endangerment.