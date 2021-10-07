Tyler’s downtown square to get makeover, residents can expect hotels, businesses to pop up

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The city of Tyler was established in 1846, and now officials have major plans to update the downtown square.

Townhomes, lofts, hotels, and restaurant developments are all on the horizon in the coming years.

“Having the ability to have people down here to complete the night scene is a huge plus,” said Amber Varona, Main Street Director.

Perhaps the most anticipated project is the historic Carlton Hotel. It’s currently a vacant 15-story building consisting of 115,000 square feet.

A New Orleans based real estate company, NORF purchased it recently. They plan to restore the building into mixed-use multi-family housing with more than 100 residential units, multiple commercial spaces, and a roof top pool and cabanas.

Also, since the city just announced the new University of Texas at Tyler Medical School, NORF believes the renovated building will be a great addition for students, faculty, staff and the local community of Tyler.

“Tyler is a great city in growth mode. Spending time there, the vibe is infectious. City leaders proudly champion opportunity while entrepreneurs and professionals have bought into a shared vision. Locals celebrate each other’s wins and visitors take in its beauty,” said NORF’s Managing Director, Cullan Maumus. “We are excited to participate in this undeniably special time in Tyler’s history. The Carlton was once a jewel of the city. We can’t wait to re-activate this iconic property and be a part of the revitalization of downtown Tyler.”