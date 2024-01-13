TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African American Museum held Tyler’s first ever MLK Day parade on Saturday.

The executive director of the museum, Gloria Washington, said she was looking at other towns when she noticed that Tyler only had a MLK march every year and that she wanted to make the day special with a new parade.

“It went super, I’m so excited. I really didn’t think we were going to have as much participation that we do have because of it being the first annual, but the turnout proved to be great,” said Washington.

After the parade, community members could enjoy live bands, vendors and the Texas African American Museum.

Washington said they’re working to make next years event even bigger and better.