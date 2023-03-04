TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today in Tyler runners of all ages laced up their shoes and hit the Fresh 15 course. Watchers cheered loudly for everyone running by for the race’s 10th anniversary.

“Every year we’re like it can’t get better, you know how can it get better, this is awesome and today is better than any of the previous nine years. While they were all amazing today is even better,” said race director Ashleigh Endicott.

Endicott said every year she thinks back to the very beginning of the race’s history, and how far they’ve come.

“We were all sitting around in a conference room and this was a dream and it’s so hard to believe that we are where we are today,” explained Endicott.

This year was special for Fresh 15 because it’s the first time to race was sold out!There was four-thousand people running the 15 k, 5 k, and the little freshie’s 1 k.

“We are so excited. It’s always been a dream of ours to create something so popular that it sold out and it happened,” said Endicott.

This is first place winner for local legends, Mallory Meredith’s seventh time participating, and she said it’s always a great time!

“I’ve been doing ultras this past year so I’ve been a little more on the long distance side, 30 miles plus, but this race is always fun to show up for, so just come out here and have fun,” explained Meredith.

Another first place winner James Ngandu is originally from Kenya. He now lives in Ohio and flew to Tyler for this moment.

“I’ve been running for like five years now. I’ve been waiting for this moment yeah I’ve been waiting to run this race so I’ve been training for it,” said Ngandu.

Congrats to all the runners!