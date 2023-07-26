TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved on Wednesday a $873,961 contract to rehabilitate roughly 21,355 square feet of brick streets.

The contract is with Crown Civil Construction Corporation, and work is scheduled to begin this fall.

As part of the project, Bois D’Arc Avenue from South Oakwood Street to the railroad tracks will be reconstructed.

“This project is an essential step towards restoring the City’s historical neighborhoods brick by brick,” said Streets Manager Sara McCracken. “The process involves digging up the bricks, setting them aside, and then compacting and leveling the dirt before pouring a new concrete base. A layer of sand is then placed on top, and the bricks are laid and leveled out by hand.”

The following locations will have work done:

S. College Avenue

N. Bois D’Arc Avenue

S. Bois D’Arc Avenue

N. Border Avenue

S. Bonner Avenue

W. Erwin Street

W. Houston Street

S. Vine Street

S. Chilton Avenue

E. Oakwood Street

S. Kennedy Avenue

Goodman Street

S. Oakland Avenue

For a full list and details of each project, check the attachment below:

The Street Maintenance Department identified areas of the 13 miles of brick streets around the City that need repair. The project is funded by the Street Commitment Fund.