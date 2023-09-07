TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After more than 60 years in business, Tyler’s Put-Putt Golf & Games will be closing their doors soon.

In November of 2022, owners Katherine and Tom Adair were informed by Genecov that their land was going to be sold. The couple was given the option to purchase the property, but declined the offer.

Katherine Adair’s parents

“It’s just been part of our lives forever. It’s all we’ve even known. It’s all I’ve ever known,” Katherine said.

Katherine’s parents bought the business in 1959, when she was just 2 years old. Both her parents passed in the 1990’s, and Katherine officially took over operations.

“It’s been really sad,” Katherine said. “I think it’s going to be really sad for Tyler. It’s sad for our family, but it’s worse for Tyler, because they’re losing an entertainment facility that I know a lot of people love.”

Over the past six decades, they’ve seen some crazy shots, family fun and memories made.

“We had one guy come and he had golf balls that were pink and he had taken rhinestones and spelled out prom on all four and they had us set them on the last tee mat, so when she walked up, that was his way to ask her to prom,” Katherine said.

From birthday parties, first dates, to proposals, they’ve seen it all. It’s even a part of Katherine and Tom’s love story.

“We decided that we were going to get married in Dallas. and so we were going to have a destination wedding,” Katherine said. “So it was like okay, we have to have a rehearsal somewhere, at some point in time. So we decided on the night before the wedding, we would have the rehearsal on Thursday evening at Putt-Putt.”

Even the pastor that married them, the couple met at Putt-Putt.

“We got married at Reunion Tower in Dallas in the ball, and he said that was the closest he’d ever married anyone to Heaven,” Katherine said.

The lease for Putt-Put will run out on December 31st of this year. So until then, give each course your best shot. As for which one’s the hardest? Well, that’s up for some debate.

“I think Course 2 is the hardest; it’s the one with the elephants. I know I’m not supposed to have favorites, but…” said Katherine.

For Gary Plain, one of their employees and tournament players: “Hole 12 on Course 2. If you make an ace, or you don’t go down the hill, it’s not so bad. But, if you go down the hill, you better watch yourself.”

As for Tom, Katherine’s husband, and frequent player, “I think number 9, just because of the geometry. It’s just a very low percentage hole.”

But for Katherine and Tom, there is no debate on what this place has meant to them.

“It’s been my life. it’s been a huge part of it. I feel like somebody’s dying, because it’s just…It’s work, but I mean everything is. Anything that’s good is work. It’s just been a really fun part of life.” Katherine Adair, owner

Putt-Putt Golf & Games will celebrating 64 years in business on November 12.

An official closing date has not been set yet, due the new owners of the property still trying to work out their plans. The new owners will give Putt-Putt a 90 day notice to vacate the premises.

The animal statues at Putt-Putt will be moved to family property, so a part of the business will be saved.