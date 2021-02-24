Tyson Foods to donate 1 million meals to team members, East Texans affected by snow storm

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, workers enter and leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Tyson Foods is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of workers at the same time it is under pressure to better protect them from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KETK)- Tyson Foods is providing more than one million meals, water, and other essentials after a winter storm devastated many Texans. The business will work with local officials to deliver the items to Tyson team members and others in need.

The company is sending a tractor trailer carrying 250,000 pounds of food.

These products will be handed out in the following cities in Texas:

Amarillo

Carthage

Center

Dallas

Haltom City

Houston

North Richland Hills

Seguin

Sherman

Vernon

“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for our team members and Tyson communities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

Tyson Foods Natural Disaster Preparedness Team is also monitoring how the winter weather impacted Arkansas and, they are getting ready to send resources.