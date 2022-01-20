U.S. Army offering new recruits up to $50,000 in bonuses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As of Jan. 12, the U.S. Army is offering new recruits up to $50,000 in bonuses depending on a combination of requirements. The amount recruits receive will be based on the selected career field, length of the enlistment contract and ship date for training.

In the past, the Army’s enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could not exceed $40,000.

“We have to compete with the civilian population with it. So the Army has to give bonuses, you know what I mean, to entice the most qualified person to a selected job,” said 1st Sgt. Dwight Thrasher of the Tyler Army recruitment office.

Career-based incentives can range from $1,000 up to $40,000 depending on the occupations difficulty to fill. The sooner that recruits can go to training can also get them a bonus ranging from $2,000 to $9,000.

“Above average score on our ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) score, which is just an aptitude exam and select one of those MOS’s (Military Occupational Specialties). It’s usually a six year enlistment for the $50,000 bonus,” said Thrasher.

Whether recruits choose a quick ship, high paying career path or a longer contract, there are still options for incentives.

“It’s a really invaluable experience in terms of management, leadership, and delegation and absolutely worth looking into,” said Andrew Tvatdzik, Stephen F. Austin State University ROTC Student.

Colleges around the U.S. offer ROTC programs that students can participate in to help them in their career choice.

“Right now, I am in the ROTC program and I’m contracted which means I’m on scholarship and that’s definitely helped with my schooling,” said Tvatdzik.

The U.S. Army wants to find the best fit for everyone.