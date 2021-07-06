U.S. gas prices on track to be the highest in 7 years

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK/AP) — U.S. gas prices are expected to increase to the highest they have been in seven years.

The national gas price average grew by 40% since January. The cost for gas was $2.25 on Jan. 1 and it is currently $3.13, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices are expected to continue to increase 10-20 cents more until the end of August, so the national average will be greater than $3.25 this summer.

“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.”

The cost of crude oil is expected to surpass $76.40 on Tuesday, and the last time this happened was in November and October 2014. Back then, the national gas price was $3.25.

These future increases will impact drivers’ pockets during the peak driving season.

The current national average is approximately 8 cents more expensive than in June, and 95 cents more than last year.

In Texas, the gas price is $2.80, and it has increased 10 cents since last month.

The following states are also seeing the largest weekly increases in gas prices: Idaho (+10 cents), Alaska (+9 cents), Washington (+7 cents), Oregon (+7 cents), Colorado (+7 cents), Ohio (+6 cents), Utah (+6 cents), Wyoming (+6 cents), Nevada (+5 cents) and Montana (+5 cents).

“Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said.