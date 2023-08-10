TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday was the annual Tyler Area Builders Association (TABA) luncheon.

For the organization, the gathering serves as a moment for builders to meet with local, state and national leaders to take time to discuss the issues that are affecting the building industry here at home.

Some of the guests included state senator Bryan Hughes as well as U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran.

“That’s probably our number one priority is trying to keep housing affordable especially for us here in East Texas. And so we want to our goal is to advocate to them so that they will not put on burdensome laws or regulations on the industry where it ultimately becomes a more expensive product for the local consumer.”

John McKinney / Board of Directors for TABA

This was also the perfect opportunity to give back to the communities they serve.

This year, the TABA gave a $12,000 donation to three organizations helping children in East Texas. Money that comes from their annual Parade of Homes event.