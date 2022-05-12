CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is a government agency, offering loan assistance in Nacogdoches County for victims of recent storms.

Thursday was their first day in the community.

“For businesses we offer up to two million dollars to repair and replace physical damage as well as an economic injury disaster loan up to two million dollars,” says Barbara Nitis, with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The agency is also serving surrounding counties like Rusk ,Shelby, Saint Augustine, Cherokee and Angelina.

With more than 100 homes damaged in just Nacogdoches County alone, some people in the community were ready to receive help.

“We’re very proud that the Small Business Administration has come out to such at the fire stations to be able to help the folks that can use small loans to rebuild and get their love back going again,” says Bobby Brashears, the Cushing Volunteer Fire Chief.

“We had one person waiting at the door this morning at 8:30 just before we started. We were here early to at least accommodate everybody who does need that assistance that’s available to them,” says Nitis.

SBA is offering loans for homes, businesses, and nonprofits, including churches. Interest rates are as low as 1.43% for homes.

“There were several that were destroyed completely. Some folks did not have insurance. They will qualify for these small business administration loans,” says Brashears.

The team is working from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 26.

People in the area are glad the SBA came to town.

“It’s very helpful and we’re very glad that the SBA is coming out here to be able help the folks in the Cushing, Lilbert areas,” says Brashears.