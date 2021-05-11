Union Grove ISD ends mask mandate after no COVID cases in 8 weeks

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Union Grove ISD has joined a growing list of East Texas school districts that are ending their mask mandate as the school year draws to a close.

Back in March Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would be dropping his statewide mask mandate that had been in place since last summer.

Most school districts decided to temporarily leave a face-covering requirement in place at first. Over the past several weeks, administrators across East Texas have slowly been removing them on campuses due to dropping case numbers.

Hallsville ISD was the first to drop the mandate, announcing their plan just one day after Abbott’s March press conference.

Union Grove ISD said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they had not had a coronavirus case in the past two months and that there were low numbers in their local area. The new policy is effective immediately.

Last week, Tyler ISD also announced that they would be ending their face mask requirement. That order went into effect on Monday.

During a board workshop on Thursday, Tyler ISD trustees voted 6-0 to adjust the District’s “Return to Learn” health and safety protocols.

Other school districts to relax their COVID-19 protocols have been Henderson ISD and Bullard ISD.