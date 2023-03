TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The United Way of Smith County hosted an event as a last call for its 2022-2023 campaign.

The campaign that started in August has raised nearly $2 million from more than 100 local companies and 4,000 individuals to support nonprofit programs.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and at the United Way office at the corner of 911 South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Avenue.

There is a minimum donation of $100 per person to attend the event.

