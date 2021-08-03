United Way of Smith County announces big plans to help families in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – United Way of Smith County kicked off its 2021 campaign Tuesday, marking 81 years of helping East Texans.

The celebration was held at the Woman’s Building in Tyler, and they made an exciting announcement during the event. The local nonprofit plans to raise $1.9 million for struggling East Texas families.

To make that possible, they will need help from donors to reach that goal. The president and CEO of United Way of Smith County says they’re confident that they will be able to raise money for those in need.

“The results like we had last year in the COVID year are overwhelmingly wonderful. And it’s a great feeling because there are a lot of people less fortunate than us,” John Gaston said.

Thanks to Patterson Auto Group in Tyler, those who donate $5 or more per week to the campaign will be automatically entered into a drawing for a brand new Hyundai Elantra.

“The bottom line for United Way is we’re trying to move people from dependence to independence,” said James Sheridan, Campaign Chair of United Way.