TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Jalapeño Tree in Tyler and the United Way of Smith County are partnering up for a fundraiser on Tuesday.

The event is called United We Dine, and if people buy food during lunch or dinner from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., some of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way. The funds will help support the 26 nonprofits the local organization works with.

“Since 1940, the United Way of Smith County has partnered with local nonprofit agencies, businesses, and individuals to identify critical issues, create partnerships, and raise funds to help our local neighbors,” the United Way said.