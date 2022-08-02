TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United Way of Smith County had their 82nd campaign kickoff event on Tuesday.

People gathered around 8:30 a.m. at the Women’s Building. Officials talked about their successful 2021 campaign. The nonprofit also shared that their new goal for the 2022 campaign is to raise $2.1 million.

United Way said they need help from the community to raise money for those in need.

“It’s not just one service or addressing one need, it’s addressing several,” said Nathan Dunham, United Way Board Chair. “Everybody gives just a little (and) that adds up to a lot.”

United Way also wanted to thank the Patterson Auto Group in Tyler for raffling a new Jeep Renegade.

To help United Way, click here.