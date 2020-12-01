United Way of Smith County launches inaugural fundraiser for local charities as part of Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In this season of giving, United Way of Smith County is looking to help raise awareness of local charities in the East Texas area as part of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created back in 2012 as a simple idea: A day that encourages people to do good. It has since grown into a global movement inspiring millions to give.

United Way, which provides funding and resources to dozens of nonprofit organizations in our community, is launching an inaugural Tyler Gives fundraiser to put the spotlight on partner nonprofit agencies.

The organization says that this campaign is looking to create an additional area of revenue for these charities that are under increased strain due to COVID-19.

For the Tyler Gives initiative, United Way is pledging to match the first $50,000 that is raised, so your impact could be doubled. Donors also have a choice of dozens of nonprofits to designate their gift to, as well as selecting the option to support all with one gift.

John Berry, the Development Director for United Way of Smith County, said that he is “encouraged by a community that understands the increased needs and is stepping up to meet them. Smith County is a tremendously generous community.”