TYLER, Texas (KETK) – United Way of Smith County has reached their goal, raising over $2 million to support other East Texas non-profits.

They took to Facebook to thank the over 200 local companies and nearly 7,000 individuals in Smith County who came together to make this happen.

“Because of YOU, thousands of our neighbors will be able to access services and receive help this coming year through our partner agencies,” United Way of Smith County said in a Facebook post.

This is the most money they have raised since 2007, according to their post. In total, they raised $2,040,834, easily passing their $1.9 million goal.

Chairman of the Board David Stein said there are four main areas where they fund:

“Every one of these agencies need to meet one of these pieces of criteria: healthcare, education, financial stability and crisis intervention,” Stein said. “As long as their program is solving a problem in one of these four areas, that makes it an issue that is important to us. We’re going to fund those areas.”