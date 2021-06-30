Upcoming community meetings aim to help those with damages from Panola, Rusk county tornadoes

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Those who were affected during the March tornadoes in Panola and Rusk Counties could be eligible for a helping hand.

The East Texas Council of Governments will host community meetings in the coming days, and you can find out if you pre-qualify for help.

On the flyer, several questions were listed for residents, including the following:

Was your home damaged during recent tornadoes in Panola and Rusk counties?

Have a clear title on your home with no liens?

Want to remain in Panola or Rusk counties and get a two or three bedroom home?

Want to see if you pre-qualify?

Want to know about programs offered to those 60+ years old by Area Agency on Aging?

“We were saddened to learn of the damage and loss of homes as a result of the recent tornadoes in East Texas,” said ETCOG’s Director of Aging and Housing Programs, Bettye Mitchell. “The East Texas Council of Governments’ HOME program and the Area Agency on Aging can possibly be of assistance. We encourage citizens who have lost their homes and or received significant damage to attend scheduled meetings in your area. Our hearts are with you during these difficult times.”

PANOLA COUNTY

The meeting will take place in the Carthage Civic Center on Thursday at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RUSK COUNTY

The meeting will be at the Mt. Enterprise Community Center on Tuesday, July 6, at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.