UPDATE: DPS releases identity of victim in fiery wreck near Tyler Pounds Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers have released the identity of the man killed in a fiery wreck on HWY 64 Monday evening.

A preliminary report states that 54-year-old Dennis Criner, a Tyler native, was driving east on the highway in a 2017 Ford Escape. Coming in the opposite direction was 39-year-old Daniel Juarez, from Chandler, in a 016 Lincoln Towncar.

Troopers said that Juarez lost control of his car on the wet road and crossed over the centerline and hit Criner.

Criner was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he was later pronounced dead. Juarez was also taken there in serious condition.

The report states that Criner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51