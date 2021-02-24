UPDATE: Here’s which areas are still under boil water notices and which ones aren’t as of Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Boil water notices across East Texas are slowly being lifted, but not for everyone.
Boil Water Notice are a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Those under notices should boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.
UNDER BOIL NOTICES
DAINGERFIELD
Daingerfield has not provided an update since Tuesday. On Tuesday, they reiterated that their boil water notice was still in effect and asked residents to conserve water.
GLADEWATER
Gladewater remains under a boil water notice.
In an update Tuesday, the city announced that they are on track to pull samples for testing on Wednesday. They say test results take two days.
MARSHALL
The city of Marshall has sent samples to be tested, but the area remains under a boil water notice.
WEST JACKSONVILLE WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION
In an update Wednesday, the West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation remains under a boil water notice.
They said they expect to pull a water sample sometime Wednesday and will continue to do so until Friday. Assuming everything goes to plan, the notice could be lifted on Saturday.
WHITEHOUSE
Whitehouse’s boil water notice is still in effect as of Wednesday.
According to a public notice, they sent water samples to a lab for testing Wednesday morning and expect results within 24 hours.
They say water capacities are normal and customers can resume using water, but the boil notice is still in effect.
BOIL NOTICES LIFTED
ARP
The notice to boil water was rescinded on Wednesday for Arp.
ATHENS
Athens announced Wednesday evening that their boil water notice had been lifted.
CANTON
Canton rescinded their boil water notice Tuesday morning.
They say if you have questions about the water, residents may contact the Canton Water Plant at 903-567-4434.
CRYSTAL SYSTEMS TEXAS, INC.
Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves Hideaway and many surrounding areas. They lifted their boil water notice Tuesday.
They say residents should flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes.
FRANKSTON
Frankston announced Tuesday that they lifted their boil water notice and citizens can continue normal water usage.
GUM CREEK WATER SUPPLY
Gum Creek Water Supply put a notice up on their website announcing that as of Wednesday, their boil water notice was rescinded.
Gum Creek is a community public water supply that serves an area west of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE
Jacksonville announced that their boil water notice was lifted.
Customers north of US Highway 175 on North Bolton Street US Hightway 69 North and the Lincoln Park area north of Highway 175 were notified of the need to boil all tap water used for drinking or cooking purposes. The city now says the water is safe for consumption.
KILGORE
Kilgore rescinded its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The city says it has taken the steps to restore the quality of the water and their water system is now operating at full capacity.
Citizens may experience discolored water as water had settled in lines over the last week, but the water should clear as people flush their lines.
City crews will also be undertaking flushing over the next week to maintain water quality.
Citizens are encouraged to report water issues, as well as any other items, by using the “MyKilgore” app which can be accessed through the City’s webpage or downloaded to your mobile device.
LUFKIN
The city of Lufkin announced that its boil water notice has been lifted.
The notice has been lifted for city water only, so if residents get their water through a private supplier, they will need to look to them for guidance on when your water is safe to drink.
Private suppliers do their own testing even if their supply is partially or fully sourced through the City of Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES
The city of Nacogdoches announced that they lifted their boil water notice.
Although the notice was lifted, the city says they will continue to monitor the water throughout the public water system to ensure the quality of the water distributed is adequate for human consumption.
NORTH CHEROKEE WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION
The boil water notice for the North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has been lifted and they say water is now safe for consumption.
PALESTINE
The boil water notice for Palestine was rescinded earlier Wednesday.
TYLER
Tyler lifted its boil water notice early Tuesday morning.
The city recommends that residents flush their faucets for 15 minutes by turning on the cold water tap at all faucets on full blast.
WALNUT GROVE WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION
On Tuesday, Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation rescinded their boil water notice.
Those with questions can visit their website.
If your boil water notice has been lifted, officials say it is a good idea to flush your water lines. You can do this by running taps for several minutes.
Some steps to help make sure your fridge ice and water is safe:
- Change the filter cartridges
- Throw out ice
- Flush the water dispenser for 3-5 minutes
- Run the ice maker for one hour
- Throw out all ice
- Wash and sanitize bin areas
