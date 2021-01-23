UPDATE: Lufkin man who was shot on his porch Friday identified

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The Lufkin man who was shot on his porch was identified on Saturday.

Witnesses told police that Edward Garner, 58, of Lufkin, drove to Shelton Glenn’s, 45, home in the 400 block of Locke Alley. Then Garner exited his car and spoke with Glenn just before firing multiple rounds from a stolen 9mm pistol.

Glenn was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a hospital outside of town. He is still there and is in critical but stable condition, according to the city of Lufkin.

Garner is still at the Angelina County Jail on a $52,500 bond, and he was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and theft of firearm.

Everyone involved in the incident knew each other. The reason for the shooting also appears to be a “domestic situation” related to an issue that happened a few weeks back.

There were also other people inside of the residence during the shooting. Bullets went through the walls, but no one else was hurt.

Garner was later arrested. Officers found his vehicle in the Inez Tims Apartments parking lot in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street.

The situation is still being investigated.