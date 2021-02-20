UPDATE: Many in Marshall still without water, city struggles to meet needs

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Most residents in Marshall on Saturday had little or no running water and many who had water were experiencing very low pressure

A boil water notice remains in effect. City officials are reminding citizens to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.

Those who have water are asked to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water, including running dishwashers and doing laundry.

The water plant is producing treated water but continues to struggle with building pressure, said a statement from Eric Powell, director of Public Works Department.

“Based on citizens’ calls, the initial estimate is that 50% of our citizens may have little to no water while 25% may be experiencing low pressure,” the statement said.

The city is reaching out to sources that can provide additional potable water.