UPDATE: Residents in Center should have power back on by Friday night

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – SWEPCO estimates it will have power restored to thousands of residents in Center by 10 p.m. Friday.

“As we saw the forecast for ice move south, we positioned workers in Shreveport, Natchitoches and Center,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “These line, tree and support workers are out assessing damaging and restoring power,”

The areas most affected by the winter storm include and Shelby county.

Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week, the company said.

SWEPCO has customers throughout northern Louisiana and Texas counties on and near the Louisiana state line.

