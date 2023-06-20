TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the most recent update from SWEPCO, the power company said that they have “restored service to more than half of all customers impacted by Friday’s severe weather.”

The update came at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and SWEPCO said their latest reports are showing that they have been able to restore power to approximately 168,000 customers that were impacted by the severe weather event that moved through the region on Friday.

There is still an estimated 82,000 customers that remain without power, with 32,000 of those being in Texas.

“We’re hearing reports that some customers are receiving text alerts of restored power, when their power is still out. If you get a text alert that your power is back on, but you’re still without power, report your outage at SWEPCO.com or through the SWEPCO mobile app,” said SWEPCO.

The following are the expected restoration times for Texas Districts:

Texarkana District in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

Longview District in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23

SWEPCO said they will update customers as they get more, “specific information for your area.”