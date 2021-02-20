UPDATE: Thanks to big thaw, Tyler resuming normal services; boil water notice still in effect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures in Tyler climbed into the 40s on Saturday helping thaw city streets and putting some of the worst problems of the big freeze of 2021 behind residents.

However, the city boil water notice remains in effect through at least Monday morning

“The city projects that water storage tanks will fill today (Saturday) and samples will be taken on Sunday,” a city statement said Saturday afternoon “Labs will take a minimum of 18 hours to review the samples. Our current projection for lifting the boil notice is between 10 a.m. on Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon.”

When the boil water notice is lifted, residents will need to flush their lines for 15 minutes. Water customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes.

Customers experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at 903-531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at 903-597-6541 after-hours and on weekends.

The ice and snow on Saturday was melting from streets Most major streets are clear. Less traveled streets and shaded areas can still be dangerous, he statement said.

The city’s sanding truck were out on Saturday. “We have a crew sanding trouble spots on major bridges, overpasses and around hospital,” the city said.

Transit for grocery pickup will be available on Sunday from about 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cut-off for reservations is 2 p.m. daily. To request a ride, call NDMJ, LLC. at 903-592-3232 or Tyler Transit 903-520-8281 and leave a message with your home address, pick-up location, phone number and name. This service is available to any rider within Tyler city limits.

Regular fixed transit and para-transit operations will resume Monday.

Temporary warming centers in Tyler have closed. The Salvation Army in Tyler and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission operate emergency shelters that are open at all times.

Normal trash collections will resume Monday, the statement continued. Because of the large volumes anticipated, some of Monday’s pickups will occur on Tuesday and so on until all of the waste is gathered.

Curbside recycling collection will not occur Curbside recycling customers will be notified of the revised collection schedule later next week. Residents should report service emergencies to the Solid Waste office at 903-531-1388 and leave a detailed voice message with contact information.

The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is back open. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check their flights’ status and find the most current American Airlines flight information.

City departments will reopen Monday.