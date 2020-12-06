UPDATE: Trinity County Deputy recovers after two surgeries

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Deputy Cowart is recovering after two successful surgeries after the crash he endured while responding to another major crash.

Cowart had two surgeries where they put his leg back together and then repaired laceration on his head.

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Photos of the vehicle Deputy Cowart crashed. Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

“Our God is amazing and your prayers were heard and answered. I just spoke with Cowart on the phone earlier and he was in good spirits, ready to get home to his family and wanting to get back to work. He has a long road (a minimum of 8 weeks) to go with multiple broken bones, but with the grace of God he will completely heal. Thank you to all who lifted Deputy Cowart, his family and all the first responders up in prayer.” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in the update.