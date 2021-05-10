UPS driver reportedly saves sleeping Longview resident from house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A UPS driver reportedly saved a sleeping person from a house fire, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Longview Fire posted on Facebook that they got a call around 8:10 p.m. for a residential structure fire on W. Primrose Lane. There was one person in the home at the time.

“It is reported that a UPS driver had broken the door down to the house and rescued the occupant who was asleep,” Longview Fire Department said in a post.

Crews gained access through the attic where they found heavy smoke and fire conditions.

The fire is believed to have started in the laundry room wall and traveled to the attic. No injuries were reported.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.