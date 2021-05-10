LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A UPS driver reportedly saved a sleeping person from a house fire, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Longview Fire posted on Facebook that they got a call around 8:10 p.m. for a residential structure fire on W. Primrose Lane. There was one person in the home at the time.
“It is reported that a UPS driver had broken the door down to the house and rescued the occupant who was asleep,” Longview Fire Department said in a post.
Crews gained access through the attic where they found heavy smoke and fire conditions.
The fire is believed to have started in the laundry room wall and traveled to the attic. No injuries were reported.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
- South Texas border agents apprehend 239 undocumented migrants in 2 separate incidents
- UPS driver reportedly saves sleeping Longview resident from house fire
- Fourth stimulus check? White House says possible payment up to Congress
- Taste of The Fair to come back to Tyler
- Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts garden party to “grow” in membership