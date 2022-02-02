GILMER, Texas (KETK) – City leaders in Pittsburgh and Gilmer want to help their communities as they brace for the cold weather.

For Pittsburgh officials, their biggest fear is losing access to water, but they said they’re ready for whatever might happen.

This preparation gives Pittsburg residents three to four days of water if they lose all power.

Despite all of their emergency crews now on call, some city leaders are still concerned.

“We’re worried about the amount of ice. We’re now in a winter storm warning and our ice amounts of frozen rain is probably our worst nightmare,” says Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy.

If the weather turns severe, Pittsburgh has a warming center for people who may need it.

“Our hospital here, even though it’s just outside or city limits has open their facility up (and) their lobby which is pretty large area,” says Abernathy.

In Upshur County, leaders are encouraging people to stay off the road, unless it’s an emergency.

They are shutting down City Hall on Thursday. They have teamed up with TxDOT, to monitor the three main highways running through the city, which include Highway 154, 155 and 271.

“It’s our understanding that the highway department is going to be treating each of these roads all the way through Gilmer to make sure traffic is going to be safe during the ice storm,” says Mike Martin, with the city of Gilmer.

As this storm system moves closer, city officials leave East Texans with this message.

“I would advise everyone to monitor the weather and stay home unless you have to be in the weather because the roads, it sounds like (they) are going to be really bad,” says Martin.

Another piece of advice, keep your phone charged and make sure your car is fueled up, before the cold weather comes in.