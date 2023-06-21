GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Storm recovery in Upshur County is ongoing. Thousands are still without power, and trees are still down. The county is doing what they can to provide support to anyone who needs it.

“We’re really tired and exhausted,” said Janet Pierce, an Upshur County resident.

Some folks in Upshur County have gone days without power. “It’s the seventh day and we have two little fans,” said Pierce.

Meanwhile, temperatures are high and it’s humid.

“The heat index is in excess of a hundred degrees,” said Mark Nichols, the Upshur County Emergency Management.

Upshur County residents shared that they have never experienced a storm like this before.

“This is a new one for all of us, including the power company, the power company has never seen anything of this magnitude before, and so widespread,” said Nichols.

The county is providing support. “We’ve got places for folks to go, we’ve got plenty of water, plenty of ice, plenty of MRE’s,” said Nichols.

Upshur County is offering several cooling stations throughout the areas affected, it’s important to come inside to cool off and recharge.

“This means the world to people, you know to be able to come up here and get some snacks, cold water, and charge our devices,” said Pierce. She lost power Thursday night and explained how grateful she is for the Gilmer Civic Center is open for people as a cooling station.

The Gilmer Civic Center is open through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trees are still down throughout many areas.

“They had over 350 telephone polls broke from trees coming down, lots of power lines, transmission lines, things of that nature. So, I mean to get everything back together and back up and running,” said Nichols.

Adding that linemen are working extra hours to get everyone’s lights back on. “Just trying to get everybody back up as fast as they can,” said Nichols.

A reminder to everyone to stay cool and hydrated through this summer weather.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said they have brought in more than 170 contract linemen and one of their main priorities is restoring as many outages as possible.