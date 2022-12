UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their deputies on Thursday after he received an award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Deputy Josh Lambert was recognized for his outstanding narcotics investigations while assigned to the DEA Task Force,” the sheriff’s office said. “Job well done!”

Photo courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

