GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office.

Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, according to officials.

The decision comes after a petition was submitted by a group of attorneys to remove Bunn from office citing she had “neglected her duties as district clerk.”

After taking office on Jan. 1, 2019, Bunn tripped in the office in March two months later after she said her heel got caught on the carpet. Bunn said her doctors had not released her to go back to work.

“The petition and exhibits say many things that are untrue,” Bunn said in a statement following the petition. “I have and will always have life changing injuries I live with everyday that could have been avoided. I’m just trying to show up, help my clerks for the citizens of Upshur County who elected me to serve. I owe it to you to try to do my job.”

Bunn’s term officially ends in December.