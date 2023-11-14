UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A double homicide suspect from Upshur County has been added to the Texas Most Wanted List.

DPS announced on Tuesday that Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr., 41, of Gilmer, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any anonymous tip that leads to McKnight’s arrest.

McKnight is 6’5″, weighs about 280 pounds and has tattoos on his face, chest, back, right forearm and both upper arms. Officials said he has ties to Upshur County, Dallas and Oklahoma City.

He is wanted after two sisters were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Nov. 4, and McKnight’s sister has since been arrested for allegedly helping him flee Upshur County.

To be eligible for cash rewards, officials said tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

McKnight’s wanted bulletin can be found here.