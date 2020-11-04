UPDATE: 2 injured at church fire in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people who were in an Upshur County church when it caught on fire Wednesday afternoon are being treated for burns in Shreveport, Jerry Taylor, the chief of the Gilmer Fire Department, said.

The two men were working near the pulpit area of the Church of Power in the Pritchett community when the fire broke out about 12:30 p.m.

They both suffered burns and were flown by a medical helicopter to LSU Health in Shreveport. Taylor did not know the identities of the burn victims.

The fire heavily damaged the one-story church building. Firefighters from Gilmer, Big Sandy and Pritchett fought the blaze.

Taylor said the cause of the fire appears to be related to work the two men were doing in the church but remains under investigation. A representative from the Texas Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene of the fire, Wednesday evening.