UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Jail has started an inmate vegetable garden, according to a Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Webb said in the post that the new initiative is called the Inmate Trusty Program and indicated that it is still in its developing stages as the inmates are preparing the ground and planting a variety of vegetables.

Webb added that the harvest from this garden will supplement the jail’s food supply, as well as teach the inmates the valuable skill of growing their own food.

The sheriff’s office asked that people keep the jail in their prayers and said that they will provide updates as the garden progresses.