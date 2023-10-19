UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Public Library was given an award for its commitment to empowering their employees, co-workers and Texans with disabilities.

The Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities named the winners of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards and Disability Employment Awareness Month Poster Art Competition.

Amongst those, was the Upshur County Public Library.

“Coworkers at the Upshur County Library in Gilmer are quick to help teach, guide, understand, and retain new employees. Library trainees may move into permanent clerical, library assistant, or production positions. At the Upshur County Library, there is known value in providing extra training, creating task lists, and accommodating needs for breaks or flexible work schedules for employees with a disability.” Office of the Texas Governor

As part of the Disability Employment Awareness month, the Texas HireAbility Campaign raises awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and what they have contributed to the workforce.

Six other winners include: