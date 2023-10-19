UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Public Library was given an award for its commitment to empowering their employees, co-workers and Texans with disabilities.
The Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities named the winners of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards and Disability Employment Awareness Month Poster Art Competition.
Amongst those, was the Upshur County Public Library.
As part of the Disability Employment Awareness month, the Texas HireAbility Campaign raises awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and what they have contributed to the workforce.
Six other winners include:
- Large Employer: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- Medium Employer: TrueHarvest Farms, LLC
- Small Employer: Nacho’s Restaurant Cantina & Grill
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Christian’s Cookie House
- Martha Arbuckle Award: Valley Association for Independent Living
- Governor’s Trophy: Dr. Lidia Fonseca