BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The City of Big Sandy said they’re under a boil water notice and that Judge Todd Tefteller issued a declaration of local disaster for Upshur County on Friday.

The city now has generator installed and water is flowing but the city is still on a boil water notice until further notice. They added that the community center at 207 West Gilmer Street is serving as a cooling center until 9p.m. tonight.

The declaration of disaster issued on Friday will bring addtional help to all of Upshur County, officials said.

“It looks like it will be days before our electricity will be restored. You should prepare for the worst case scenario and pray and hope for the best. This too shall pass. Thank you to each of you who are helping your neighbors in any way. Helping others helps us be a blessing to each other.” City of Big Sandy

At 6 p.m. the community center will be giving out free ham and turkey sandwiches along with bottled water, according to the City of Big Sandy’s post on Facebook.