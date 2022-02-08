UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man received a 50-year sentence for assaulting a woman with a three-pound sledgehammer, said the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Davis Gilliam, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had been to prison on two other occasions, and half of his sentence must be served before he is eligible for parole.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Gilliam was “unprovoked” and struck Sherri Perkins with a sledgehammer in her home in Gladewater, said the DA.

Gilliam knew Perkins. He hit her in the back of her head from behind, said authorities, and this caused her to fall down.

Officials also said Gilliam reached down and hit her again, then he fled the house with the hammer and the victim’s husband called 911. Gilliam was later arrested by the Gladewater Police Department.

Perkins was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. She has recovered, “but is still not herself following this attack.”

Witnesses thought she had died on the day the assault happened, said the DA’s office.

Gilliam had been recently released from prison and on parole for a meth charge. In Jan. 2020, he was prosecuted for this charge and was on parole when the offense happened.