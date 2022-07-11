UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Upshur County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for solicitation of a minor younger than 14 on Monday.

Thomas Boyd Murrell, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of solicitation of a minor younger than 14 years of age, a second-degree felony offense on Thursday, July 7.

Murrell’s sentence will be served concurrently.

According to the district attorney’s office, Murrell made contact through social media, thinking he was communicating with a minor. The release said that the communication then turned to a desire to meet and perform sexual acts on an alleged minor girl.

Murrell was confronted by those working the online posting at the meeting location who informed him of his criminal conduct and that formal charges would be filed.