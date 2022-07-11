UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced on Monday to 45 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Billy W. Byrd, the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney.

Roland Charles Grabowski, 44, was sentenced to confinement in the Institutional Division of Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He failed to register several times, said officials.

Grabowski is also serving a twelve-year sentence from Collin County for abuse of a corpse.

He pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. Grabowski also “further entered pleas of true to the enhancement paragraphs of burglary of a habitation and possession of a firearm by a felon,” said the DA.

Grabowski will also serve his 45-year sentence consecutively to his Collin County sentence.