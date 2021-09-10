Upshur County officials believe ‘no foul play’ after finding man’s body trapped between gate and vehicle

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

On Friday, around 4:00 p.m. Upshur County Deputies and other emergency services personnel responded to 863 Machen Lane in reference to an individual that appeared to be wedged between a vehicle and a gate.

When deputies arrived they found the body of Jerald Wayne Walton, 66, of Gilmer. After investigating, officials believe that Walton got trapped between his truck and a gate near Machen Road.

Judge Anthony Betterton responded and ordered Walton’s body to be taken to Tyler for autopsy.

Upshur County officials said that this case will remain open pending the findings of the autopsy.

Officials believe there was no foul play.