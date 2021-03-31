Upshur County residents continue to raise complaints about road conditions

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Some people living in Upshur County are still frustrated with bad conditions of county roads.

At a meeting of the county commissioners on Wednesday, Patsy Williams, a 30-year resident in the county, voiced her frustrations.

Before the meeting she said, “I pay big taxes and I don’t get nothing out of it.”

Tax money should be used to keep roads in good condition, she said.

Williams isn’t the only one who feels this way.

Earlier this month about 20 people gathered to share stories about the bad roads.

“The road that I live on is considered an energy road. We have heavy trucks that come up and down our road, and it has not been resurfaced in over 35 years,” said Yolanda Barron, a resident.

Residents began gathering signatures from people living in Precinct 1. They plan to continue to bring their complaints to commissioners until something is done.



Residents say they’ve seen accidents happen because drivers were dodging pot holes.

Williams said all she wants to see is officials spend money wisely and “get the work done.”