Upshur County residents frustrated with road conditions meet with leaders to discuss solutions

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Upshur County residents gathered at the court room to hear updates on how leaders plan to fix the roads.

“You can’t please everybody, but you have to start somewhere,” said Ron Cook, Upshur County resident. He has lived in the area for 40 years, and he has never seen the roads get this bad.

People who live in the county are frustrated. At one point, more than 200 people signed a petition to get them fixed, and this was only in Precinct 1.

John McGee, a local resident, was at the Wednesday meeting.

“It was a long meeting and (it) seems like the only solution was more money,” he mentioned.

The road and bridge department received $700,000 and they will add that to their $3 million fund to address the problem with the roads.

But residents are not convinced the money can cover costs for 720 miles of asphalt.

“They’re getting calls everyday because the roads are in such terrible shape, but they don’t have money to fix them all,” said Cook.

Now, county leaders plan to find out what roads have the most traffic and once the weather permits, crews will start working on them.

