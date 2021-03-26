Upshur County residents hold demonstration to promote change of damaged roadways

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- People living in an Upshur County neighborhood are upset about their damaged roadways.

They said roads are dangerous and difficult to drive on. Now, residents are trying to get the attention of county leaders.

They held a demonstration on Friday.

School buses are dropping kids off on the corner because the roads are so bad, said residents.

KETK went to see the conditions, and this is what we found.

There were around 20 people gathered at a home off of north 300 highway, to show support for getting their roads improved.

“The road that I live on is considered an energy road. We have heavy trucks that come up and down our road, and it has not been resurfaced in over 35 years,” said Yolanda Barron, a resident.

Some community members showed KETK the problems they’ve been dealing with.

There were potholes that need to be patched up and large dips in the roads.

Residents have gathered 200 signatures from people living in precinct one, and their goal is 300.

They plan to give this to county commissioners the second week of April.

“I have talked to the road and bridge administrator, and he doesn’t feel like doing anything in precinct one,” said Ron Cook, a resident.



Residents also said they’ve seen accidents from drivers trying to avoid these potholes.

KETK tried to contact the Upshur County road and bridge unit administrator but did not hear back.